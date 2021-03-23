Myrtle Beach City Council approves several events to take place in near future

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach City Council approved several events at today’s meeting — some of which were cancelled last year but will now take place in the coming weeks and months.

“One of the things people say about Myrtle Beach is ‘geez there’s always something to do there’ and that’s why we have these extra events,” said Mark Kruea, City of Myrtle Beach Public Information Director.

Kruea added that “we essentially canceled a year’s worth of events and there is some pent-up demand at this point. People are eager to get out and about and do things and if we can gradually reintroduce some of these events that’ll be good.”

2021 Events Approved:

2021 Smoke on the Beach BBQ event hosted by the Beachcombers Shrine Club. Taking place April 2nd and 3rd at the Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place.

Forward Church Easter Event hosted by Forward Church. Taking place on April 4th on Chester Street in front of Ground Zero.

Myrtle Beach Arts and Music Festival hosted by NS Promotions. Taking place April 30th on the Grand Park lawn near Farrow Parkway and Hackler Street.

DeVille Street Car Show taking place April 10th along DeVille Street.

MB Volleyball Club to host Volleyball tournament on the beach March 27th and 28th.

“It’s been a difficult year and we’re ready to get back to some type of normalcy and have some events again and some live music and people hanging out and having fun,” said Chris Trout, President of NS Promotions.

Smoke on the Beach BBQ event was canceled last year so event coordinator Rusty Watson said he’s looking forward to it saying, “it’s a good fundraiser and it’s growing by leaps and bounds. We hated last year that we had to cancel so this year we already have roughly about 20 cook teams lined up.”

Thousands of people are expected to be at these outside events so Kruea said it’s important to follow safety guidelines like mask wearing and social distancing.

“I think we would all like to return to normal but there’s still a big measure of caution involved,” Kruea said.

Kruea added, “COVID is still with us, there are variants that are out there, we’re watching the numbers. We don’t want to see another spike again. We’re eager to return to normal but we could tamper that if we don’t watch what we’re doing.”

