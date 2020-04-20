Myrtle Beach City Council calls emergency virtual meeting for update on coronavirus

On a mobile device and can’t see the video above? Click here to watch.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach City Council has called an emergency virtual meeting to provide an update on coronavirus.
The meeting is set to start around 11 a.m. Monday and will “be a telephone conference call with health and epidemiology experts and several members of the legislative delegation as a general discussion of the COVID-19 health emergency.”
The meeting will also be streamed on Myrtle Beach City Government's Facebook page here.
