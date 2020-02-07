Myrtle Beach city council could consider smoking ban on beach, public places

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach city council discussed considering a potential smoking ban on its beaches and other public places during its monthly workshop meeting.

Councilwoman Jackie Hatley proposed the idea, saying the risk of secondhand smoke is too high for visitors and locals.

Some people walking along the Boardwalk say a ban is extreme.

“I personally don’t want to be around smoke so I just move. I’ll walk away from you or I won’t get near you. (My friend) smokes and I’ll just get in front of him or wherever the wind isn’t blowing,” Brendan Thompkins, who was visiting Myrtle Beach said.

However, others liked the idea of a proposed smoking ban.

“It’s pretty annoying at the restaurants and we’re trying to eat and there’s smoke or getting a drink, same thing, we don’t like the smoke,” Chuck Parks, who was sitting on the Boardwalk said.

Myrtle Beach’s proposed smoking ban would not include privately owned restaurants and bars. The city’s beaches, public parks and other public places would fall under the ban.

“I just think it would keep the beaches a little bit cleaner, and you wouldn’t have the cigarette butts laying around on the Boardwalk,” Denise Parks, a local said.

The city of North Myrtle Beach and the town of Surfside Beach already ban smoking on the beach. If Myrtle Beach’s proposed ban moves to council and passes, the city’s police would be in charge of enforcing the law.

In order for the proposed ban to become city law, an ordinance must be drafted and brought to council for multiple votes.

News13 reached out to councilwoman Hatley, but did not hear back in time for this story.