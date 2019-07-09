Myrtle Beach City Council denies application for new road in Grande Dunes area

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach City Council has denied an application for a new road in the Grande Dunes area.

Myrtle Beach City Council made the decision on Tuesday during a meeting.

News13 was at that meeting.

An ordinance to amend the Grande Dunes Planned Unit Development to include a “Roadway Master Plan” was proposed.

The Members Club is a private golf club in the Grande Dunes area, according to the proposed ordinance. The owner of the club, GDMB, says the club is “not sustainable with its current membership numbers,” and is proposing to connect the club to Waterway Hills by a new roadway. GDMB is also proposing that this roadway be open only to club members.

The ordinance adds that currently, the only way to access the more than 600 homes in the Grande Dunes area is by the gated Intracoastal Waterway Bridge on Grande Dunes Boulevard, and the proposed connection will create a second emergency access.

In reference to increasing membership for the club, the ordinance says there are two options: the developer’s proposal to limit additional traffic to new members wanting to access the club from the Waterway Hills or to open the club to the public using the bridge.