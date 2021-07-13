Myrtle Beach City Council keeps ban on alcohol sales in Futrell Park PUD

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — City council members voted Tuesday to deny Quickway Food Market the ability to sell alcohol after the first reading of a proposed ordinance.

The market is in the Futrell Park Planned Unit Development (PUD). Alcohol sales in the Futrell Park PUD have been banned since 2013.

Quickway owner Dawit Haile proposed an ordinance that would allow his convenience store to sell alcohol. On June 1, the Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the ordinance as long as no alcohol was consumed on the property, alcohol sales were only between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., and the maximum four food trucks were stored out of sight.

Councilman Mike Chestnut brought forth a motion to amend the proposed ordinance in its first reading Tuesday. He suggested the city keep its ban on alcohol sales in the neighborhood while allowing the food trucks on the property.

“In 2013, the community came to us and asked us to not allow beer and wine sales in the Futrell Park PUD, and I still think that that should apply,” Chestnut said.

Mayor Brenda Bethune and Councilman John Krajc sided with Quickway Food Market, but their support was not enough to keep alcohol sales in the ordinance.

In a roll call vote, Bethune and Krajc were the only two members of the council who disagreed with Chestnut’s motion to amend the proposed ordinance.

Dawit Haile asked the council to consider that he could be role a model for the community.

“I’ll be an example for all the young black minorities in the neighborhood,” Haile said. “If I can come and do such a thing, tomorrow they are going to be the ones lining up — opening up whatever they want to do in this community.”