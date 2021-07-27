Myrtle Beach City Council OKs final reading of Futrell Park PUD ordinance

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach City Council approved the final reading of an amendment to an ordinance that allows the storage of food trucks in the Futrell Park Planned Unit Development but does not permit the sale of beer or wine on the property.
City Council approved the change on first reading at its July 13 meeting, after removing a request to permit the sale of alcohol. The city’s planning commission had previously approved limited sales of beer and wine on the site.
City Council also recognized Dr. Gerald Harmon from Tidelands Health, who recently began a one-year term as president of the American Medical Association. He is the third president from South Carolina in the 176-year history of the organization.
City Council also approved several motions before going into executive session to talk about a contractual agreement with the Grand Strand Humane Society. There was no discussion and no vote taken after the roughly 15-minute executive session.
Motions approved by council included:
- Designating the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce as the organization to mange and direct the expenditure of tourism and promotion funds for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
- Granting a special event permit to the Victory Baptist Church for a back-to-school block party in which school supplies will be handed out.
- Granting a special events permit to Klig’s Kites for the Klig’s Kites Kite Festival, which will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 23-24.
- Granting a special events permit to the Ocean Front Merchants Association / Heroes for Hire for it’s “NYE on the Boardwalk” event, which will run from 8 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022.
- Granting a special events permit to Lynn Makris / BEI – Beach LLC for the DeVille Street Festival, which is being held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Saturday through Oct. 30.
- Granting a special events permit to NS Promotions for the 12th annual “Myrtle Beach Oktoberbest.” which will be from 4 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 7 and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 8. Organizers are hoping to get approved to hold the event on the soccer fields located on the corner of Myers and Farrow Parkway. If not, it will be at Grand Park.
- Authorizing the city to apply for a $38,117 grant from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program. The grant would allow the city’s police department to purchase simunition conversion kits, guns, marking rounds and other protective equipment to facilitate live-action, reality-based training for police officers.
- Approving a memorandum of understanding continuing a longstanding agreement for operation of a violent crime task force between the city and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The task force investigates firearms trafficking and violent crimes involving firearms, also gathers and reports data related to trafficking of firearms and conducts undercover operations.