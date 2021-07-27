Myrtle Beach City Council OKs final reading of Futrell Park PUD ordinance

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach City Council approved the final reading of an amendment to an ordinance that allows the storage of food trucks in the Futrell Park Planned Unit Development but does not permit the sale of beer or wine on the property.

City Council approved the change on first reading at its July 13 meeting, after removing a request to permit the sale of alcohol. The city’s planning commission had previously approved limited sales of beer and wine on the site.

City Council also recognized Dr. Gerald Harmon from Tidelands Health, who recently began a one-year term as president of the American Medical Association. He is the third president from South Carolina in the 176-year history of the organization.

City Council also approved several motions before going into executive session to talk about a contractual agreement with the Grand Strand Humane Society. There was no discussion and no vote taken after the roughly 15-minute executive session.

Motions approved by council included: