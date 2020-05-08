Myrtle Beach City Council to consider reopening public facilities

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach City Council is set to meet virtually on Tuesday to discuss the next phases of reopening.

Public places like libraries, parks, and recreation centers are among other topics to be discussed.

Previously, some city council members were concerned about a potential second peak in coronavirus cases once beaches reopened.

As of now Myrtle Beach City Council does not know when the city will start reopening phases, but changes are expected.

Mark Kruea, spokesperson for the city, says that these potential changes won’t be easy.

“Everyone is not going to be comfortable with the changes that are going to be required,” Kruea explained.”So there’s going to be an adjustment period. Again it’s time to start that transition slowly with great precaution.”

Kruea hopes the city will return to some sort of normalcy for the sake of the economy, but also wants the community to be safe during any upcoming transitions.

No additional restrictions outside of social distancing have been considered if the council decides to reopen public facilities.

