Myrtle Beach City Government announces news dates for events postponed due to coronavirus

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach City Government announced new dates for several events that were postponed due to the coronavirus.

The new dates were announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday morning and include:

  • Irish Festival: June 13 at the Grand Park in Market Common
  • Dragon Boat Festival: September 19 at Grand Park in Market Common
  • Pee Dee Streetrodders’ Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show: September 24-26 at the former Myrtle Beach Square mall site
  • Pooch-A-Mania: October 4 at Grand Park in Market Common
  • Art in the Park: October 19-20 at Valor Memorial Garden in Market Common
  • Jeep Jam: October 23-25 at the former Myrtle Beach Square mall site
  • Food Truck Festival: October 30-31 on Ocean Boulevard

