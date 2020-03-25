Myrtle Beach City Government announces news dates for events postponed due to coronavirus

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach City Government announced new dates for several events that were postponed due to the coronavirus.

The new dates were announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday morning and include:

Irish Festival : June 13 at the Grand Park in Market Common

: June 13 at the Grand Park in Market Common Dragon Boat Festival : September 19 at Grand Park in Market Common

: September 19 at Grand Park in Market Common Pee Dee Streetrodders’ Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show : September 24-26 at the former Myrtle Beach Square mall site

: September 24-26 at the former Myrtle Beach Square mall site Pooch-A-Mania : October 4 at Grand Park in Market Common

: October 4 at Grand Park in Market Common Art in the Park: October 19-20 at Valor Memorial Garden in Market Common

October 19-20 at Valor Memorial Garden in Market Common Jeep Jam: October 23-25 at the former Myrtle Beach Square mall site

October 23-25 at the former Myrtle Beach Square mall site Food Truck Festival: October 30-31 on Ocean Boulevard

For a full list of changes due to the coronavirus, click here.

LATEST HEADLINES: