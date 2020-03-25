Myrtle Beach City Government announces news dates for events postponed due to coronavirus

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach City Government announced new dates for several events that were postponed due to the coronavirus.
The new dates were announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday morning and include:
- Irish Festival: June 13 at the Grand Park in Market Common
- Dragon Boat Festival: September 19 at Grand Park in Market Common
- Pee Dee Streetrodders’ Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show: September 24-26 at the former Myrtle Beach Square mall site
- Pooch-A-Mania: October 4 at Grand Park in Market Common
- Art in the Park: October 19-20 at Valor Memorial Garden in Market Common
- Jeep Jam: October 23-25 at the former Myrtle Beach Square mall site
- Food Truck Festival: October 30-31 on Ocean Boulevard
