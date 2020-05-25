WATCH NOW: Myrtle Beach video ceremony for Memorial Day

If you are on mobile and cannot see the video, please click here to watch.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach City Government will post a video ceremony for Memorial Day on Monday after in-person events were canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The video will be posted on the city government’s Facebook page at 11 a.m., the city says. The city’s military appreciations days and annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center were among the events canceled.

News13 will also post the video on this page.

