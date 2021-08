MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach City Hall will be closed on Monday while crews clean up and repair damage caused by a ruptured water heater.

A water heater in the attic at the building at 937 Broadway Street ruptured sometime overnight, causing water damage on the first and second floors of the building, officials said.

City Hall staff members will work remotely on Monday. Count on News13 for updates.