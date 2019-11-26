Myrtle Beach city manager gets a raise, renewed contract

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach city manager, John Pedersen will keep his position for another year and will receive a 3 percent raise.

Last year, Pedersen made more than $193,000 a year with an $850 monthly car allowance, according to city officials. With this new contract, the 3 percent raise will push his salary to just over $200,000 a year.

Pedersen has worked for the city of Myrtle Beach since 2002 and was appointed city manager in November 2014. City council votes to renew his contract every year.

“I’m very grateful to city council for that. This is a job I love doing, I love serving this community, and I’m looking forward to doing that for another year,” Pedersen said.

Pedersen added city council does have the ability to vote to end his contract early, should they choose to do so.