Myrtle Beach council votes to demolish Coral Sands Motel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach council voted Tuesday to demolish the Coral Sands Motel.

Council passed Motions 2021-158 and 2021-159 to demolish buildings 301, 302, and 303 of the Coral Sands Motel after deeming the cost of repairs too high in relation to assessed value of the property from Horry County land records. The hearing took nearly two hours.

John Krajc and Jackie Hatley wanted to allow the owner to come up with an engineering report within 60 days without allowing construction on the property for the next 11 months to comply with a judge’s order shutting down the Coral Sands Motel for one year.

The motel was deemed a nuisance due to the “alarming” number of calls for drugs and prostitution.

These motions are separate from the judge’s order, and was due to a list of code violations and “structure damage.”

Michael Chestnut introduced the motion to demolish the buildings. Mayor Brenda Bethune, Mike Lowder, and Gregg Smith all voted in favor of the motion. Philip Render was not present.

The demolition won’t take place until all necessary permits go through, which could take some time. The demolition could be appealed and a court could order an injunction, but it’s the city’s will that the buildings come down.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department began an investigation of the Coral Sands in March. “This investigation determined most of the guests at the Coral Sands use the Motel to distribute illegal drugs and engage in prostitution,” the petition stated.

The petition stated “management and security purchase illegal drugs from tenants and provide discounts on rooms in exchange for drugs and sex acts. Management also accepts bribes in exchange for allowing people to sell drugs at the Coral Sands and has a room set aside for drug use and prostitution.”