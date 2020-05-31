Myrtle Beach declares state of civil emergency, will issue curfew, mayor says

UPDATE: Mayor Brenda Bethune said the city will issue a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

She said the civil emergency declaration will help the city to be prepared. Bethune added that the city has received some threats against the police department.

The mayor issued this statement in regards to the situation involving George Floyd:

WE ARE A COMMUNITY OF PEACE – Like you, I have been burdened all week over the brutal and senseless death of George Floyd. As a mother and grandmother, I’ve been grieving over all of the violence across our nation. I don’t want my grandsons to grow up in a world where hatred and prejudice still prevails. Our Country deserves better, our City deserves better and our children deserve better. I am sad, I am angry, and I am heartbroken, just as each of you are. But anger is not the way to solve anything, and it is not what our community needs. Each of us has a voice and if we want to be heard, if we want to put an end to the bigotry that sadly still exists today, then we must do so by turning away anger. And the way to so is by exemplifying peace to our hurting, grieving nation. I urge you to join me in being the peacemakers that Matthew talked about in the Bible.“ Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.”We are all beloved children of God, regardless of the color of our skin. He loves us all equally, just as we should love each other equally. I believe that our community is stronger and better than what we have seen happening across the country. We are a community that cares and loves. I beg you to show the world that WE ARE A COMMUNITY OF PEACE! Mayor Brenda Bethune

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The city of Myrtle Beach declared a state of civil emergency Sunday until further notice.

Mayor Brenda Bethune made the declaration due to ‘threatened violence’ relating to protests over the death of George Floyd.

#MyrtleBeach Mayor Brenda Bethune declares a state of civil emergency because of the threat of violence relating to protests after the death of George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/fhQ2OeABbD — City of Myrtle Beach (@MyrtleBeachGov) May 31, 2020

