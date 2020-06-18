Myrtle Beach declares weekends as “extraordinary events” through Fourth of July

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – After several recent shootings, city leaders are trying to prevent crime on the oceanfront.

City leaders say scenes like the one at Happy Holiday Motel on Saturday or the gang-related shooting near Mr. Joe White Avenue in May are happening too often this spring.

“We have gotten to be known as a place where this is a big party and it used to not be like that,” said city council member Mike Lowder.

That’s why city council decided Wednesday to declare the next three weekends as “extraordinary events.” That’s for every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night through the Fourth of July holiday weekend on Sunday, July 5.

That declaration gives Myrtle Beach police more options like restricting traffic, asking for outside help and temporarily closing businesses thought to be a risk to public safety.

“We’re showing an increase in all types of calls, specifically disturbances, fights, mass gatherings, nuisance-related calls,” said Chief Amy Prock.

Some business owners on the oceanfront say they’re concerned more restrictions will mean fewer customers.

“It gives the impression that the boulevard is closing down at 9 o’clock on the weekends and businesses will suffer,” said Russ Stalvey, owner of Ocean Front Bar and Grill.

“Just getting rid of the crowd is not policing them,” said Chris Walker, president of the Oceanfront Merchants Association. “You’re hurting the people that are paying their taxes and provide for the police department.”

Mayor Brenda Bethune says the city, police and businesses need to work together to create a safer oceanfront.

“When we talk about enforcing our codes for our visitors, how can we do that when some of our own businesses won’t adhere to those same things?” asked Mayor Bethune.

City council did not vote on first reading of an ordinance to clarify some of the rules of an extraordinary event. It would have defined anything with an anticipated crowd of at least 10,000 people as an extraordinary event. That would have also included the NOPI Nationals at Myrtle Beach Speedway in July and the Mustang Week car show in September.

The proposed ordinance also would allow the police chief to temporarily close a business when necessary to “insure the safety of the public.” It would also authorize the city manager to impose a curfew in certain areas as necessary “to maintain public safety and good order.”

Mayor Bethune says the discussion about those rules will continue at the next council meeting.