Myrtle Beach delays ‘Winter Wonderland at the Beach’ start time Monday due to temperature

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach has delayed the opening time for “Winter Wonderland at the Beach” Monday due to the temperature, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.

“Winter Wonderland at the Beach” will open at 5 p.m. Monday. The city said wind, salt, and temperatures are creating issues for the crew.

The city said crews are working to get the problems solved and apologized for the inconvenience.

The festival, organized by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and the city, is scheduled for Nov. 26 through Jan. 2 at Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place at 812 North Ocean Blvd. It was created to “provide a new family-friendly holiday attraction,” the city said. The festival hours are normally 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and noon until 10 p.m. on weekends.

The cost for a ticket is $20 with ice skate rental or $15 for those who bring their own skates. There is also a combo fee, which is $25 for adults and $23 for youth with skate rental or $20 for adults and $18 for youth without skate rental. Wristbands will be provided to allow for daily reentry.