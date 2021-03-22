Myrtle Beach expected to ease some capacity restrictions April 1

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Public Information Director for the City of Myrtle Beach, Mark Kruea said recreation centers, gyms and pools will go back to having 75 percent occupancy including the Chapin Memorial Library on April 1.

At the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, there were about 5,000 cheerleaders for an annual event this weekend but things are also a little different this year at the event with COVID-19 precautions in place.

“They are only going down to the exhibit hall for the performance. They aren’t staying at the building. Their parents are only coming for the performance as well so contact among the participants will be very limited here for this cheer event at the convention center,” Kruea said.

Kruea said the lobby of the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center reopened Monday. City Hall and the City Services Building will reopen on April 1.

“Then assume continue on this current path, we will go back to a 100 percent occupancy on May 1 if things don’t spike up in May,” Kruea said.

Kruea said although things are slowly opening back up to full occupancy, he wants to remind people to continue to wear masks and social distance.

“We need to be mindful that COVID still exists. There are still cases being reported, that you can still spread it to your friends and family or they can give it to you for that matter. The masks are still a good idea. They are still required in indoor facilities, including in restaurants through March,” Kruea said.