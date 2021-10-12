Myrtle Beach extends deadline to enroll for health benefits until Jan. 15

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The open-enrollment deadline for Myrtle Beach city employees to sign up for health benefits has been pushed back to Jan. 15, Mayor Brenda Bethune announced during Tuesday morning’s city council meeting.

A group of city retirees has been pressing officials to avoid making cuts and preserve benefits they say they were promised when they were retired. Dozens protested the potential loss of their benefits at a council meeting in September, and nearly 100 people signed a letter sent to council members highlighting how they would be adversely affected by changes to their benefits.

Enrollment for the new plans had been scheduled to begin in November and end in early December, but Bethune said the deadline was moved because the city is still waiting for new rates from the federal government to arrive sometime in late October or early November. She reiterated her comments from previous meetings that the city is taking the retirees’ concerns seriously.

“Just because you don’t hear us constantly talking about it doesn’t mean we’re not constantly working on it,” she told those who attended Tuesday’s meeting. “We will be coming back to you with a plan once we get all of the information we need to make all of those decisions.”