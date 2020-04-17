Myrtle Beach extends payment deadlines for hospitality, accommodations taxes, fees

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach has extended payment deadlines for hospitality and accommodations taxes and fees.

“The City of Myrtle Beach has extended the April and May payment deadlines for local hospitality and accommodations taxes and/or fee,” the city’s website says. “The April 20 and May 20 payments (for business activity in March and April, respectively) can be made as late as June 20 without penalty. This penalty waiver and deadline extension is in recognition of the COVID-19 health emergency.”

