Myrtle Beach fire crews rescue 2 dogs from structure fire call

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach fire crews rescued two dogs from a structure fire call.

The department says in a Facebook post crews from MBFD’s Truck 4 and Horry County Medic 36 rescued the two dogs from the fire.

Crews from the MBFD and Horry County Fire Rescue responded around 10:10 p.m. Monday to 308 6th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach for a structure fire. Two people were treated at the scene.

