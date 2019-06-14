Myrtle Beach Fire Department celebrates new graduates

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Fire Department added seven new recruits to their team on Friday.

The graduation ceremony recognized the firefighter’s 21 week-long training period, where recruits faced both physical and mental challenges.

Family members celebrated their loved ones by pinning badges on their uniforms, while beaming with pride.

“Getting on is absolute pure joy. Super excited about that. A little nervous to get online, but I know I’m going to a great shift with a great group of guys that will show me how to get the work done,” said newly hired firefighter Stephen Shafer.

The ceremony also celebrated promotions within the department and the retirement of Fire Marshal Joe Murell.

Murrell reminded the new members to focus on the beauty of the job.

“Ups and downs, good and bad. I’ve seen a lot of ugly things, but I’ve seen a lot more beautiful things. And God bless the new recruits,” said Murrell.

Murrell plans to travel after he retires in July.