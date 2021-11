MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s been a record year for the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

With just over a month still to go in 2021, the department said in a Twitter post on Tuesday that it had handled its 14,890th call of the year. That topped the old record of 14,889 set in 2017.

The record-breaking call for service came at 1:21 a.m. on Sunday.

“Needless to say we’ve been extremely busy this year and there is no sign of slowing down!” the Twitter post said.