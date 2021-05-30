Myrtle Beach Fire Department taking applications for firefighter, paramedic positions

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Fire Department has begun taking applications for firefighters and paramedics positions.

All applicants must have a high-school diploma, be at least 18 years old and have a clean criminal background. In addition, those applying for the paramedic position must have current paramedic certification, the department said.

Applicants who have IFSAC or Proboard Firefighter 1 and/or Firefighter 2, EMS certifications, a college degree, or military experience will receive extra points in the hiring process, but you do not need those in order to apply, the department said.

The annual starting firefighter salary is $43,005, while starting pay for the firefighter/paramedic position is $50,005, according to the department. Benefits include a 3% pay increase in January, 108 hours holiday pay, EMS ride differential, rescue swimmer bonus, holiday bonus, and free employee health care.

Applications will be accepted from through 5 p.m. June 13. Testing is expected to take place in early August, but details will be announced at a later date, the department said. You can apply at myrtlebeachfire.com or www.governmentjobs.com/careers/myrtlebeach.

Questions can be emailed to mbfdhiring@cityofmyrtlebeach.com or kdjohson@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.