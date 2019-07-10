Myrtle Beach Fire Department uses virtual fire extinguisher to train the community

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Firefighters with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department are using virtual fire extinguishers to teach people how to properly put out a fire.

The extinguishers are part of the BullEx System which includes the virtual extinguishers, a smoke machine and screens. The system simulates a small fire to allow people to safely and interactively learn the steps to use an extinguisher.

Lieutenant Jonathan Evans tells News13 this system is a safer and more convenient alternative to the method the department used previously to train the community.

“This is a lot safer to use than the burn barrels outside that we used to use and having the fire extinguishers, and having to charge those and making a big mess,” Evans says. “This we can take anywhere and it’s easy to set up.”

Evans says its important for people to remember the acronym “PASS” when using an extinguisher. This acronym is to help you remember to pull the pin, aim, squeeze the handle and move the hose in sweeping motions toward the base of the fire.

“The biggest problem is they forget to pull the pin,” Evans says. “That’s one of the big things, it can also be they’re not aiming in the right place.”

To learn how to properly use a fire extinguisher or to request a training with the BullEx system, you can call Lt. Evans at (843) 918-1221.