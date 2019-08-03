Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. holds Annual Boot Drive for muscular dystrophy

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is spending this weekend raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Firefighters are holding their annual boot drive at a few locations around Myrtle Beach to collect donations which will help send children with muscular dystrophy to camp.

Last year, the department raised around $9,000. This year, their fundraising goal is set at $10,000.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department says the cause is very important to them.

“It’s something we take very seriously. We have individuals who are dealing with this disease in their family or what not. They come out and we get to see them and speak to them and really put a face to the cause. Anything we can do to help our community, we love doing, so this is just one of those things where we can kind of sacrifice our time and efforts for and hopefully help these folks have a better life,” Lt. Evans with MBFD said.

Firefighters will collect donations today and Sunday, from 10 am until 4 pm at the Seaboard Street Walmart, Farrow Parkway Market Walmart, and Coastal Grande Mall at the Theater Entrance off of Seaboard Street.