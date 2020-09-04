Myrtle Beach Fire official warns of hot cars as temperatures rise

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As temperatures reach high 90s this week, Myrtle Beach Fire officials warn of the dangers of hot cars.

“We’re experiencing some late summer heat recently with the higher temperatures so definitely want people to remember not to leave kids or pets in the car unattended,” Captain Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said.

According to noheatstroke.org, 870 children have died due to vehicular heatstroke since 1998 and there have been 21 deaths just this year.

“It can get very, very hot in there, even if you step out for a few minutes and get back in, that temperature can rise in the car very quickly because of all that heat that is building up on the windows and everything else,” Evans said.

Captain Evans said even on a 70-degree day, a car can heat up in seconds.

Image courtesy of LiveScience.com

According to the National Safety Council, 53.8% of children are forgotten in hot cars and 24% of deaths occur when the child is in a car parked in a company parking lot.

Captain Evans said one tip is it put your phone, purse, or wallet in the backseat so you always check it before getting out of the car.

“It’s definitely one of those things that can happen in a second, you step out for a second, you lock the keys in the car, you don’t think about it, and then you have an emergency,” said Evans.

Evans also said to not get in a car immediately but instead let the A/C run first.

“It’s important you take those extra steps these next couple days and cool down that vehicle before putting any young children or pets in the vehicle,” said Evans.