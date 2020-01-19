Missing swimmer found following search effort

SUNDAY 3:30 P.M. UPDATE: The lost swimmer has been found safe on-shore, according to police.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach fire and police are responding to reports of a missing swimmer, according to fire officials.
The call came in around 1:43 p.m. Sunday, according to Captain Christian Sliker with Myrtle Beach fire.
The search is happening in the area of 69th Avenue North. A description of the person is not yet available.
Myrtle Beach police spokesperson Tom Vest said first responders are on the tops of buildings trying to get a better look.
This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.
