Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue called to apartment complex for structure fire

UPDATE:

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue says the fire is out and everyone in the residence was able to get out with no injuries.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire at an apartment complex in Myrtle Beach.

The fire broke out in the apartments at 406 6th Avenue North at about 9:10 a.m. Capt. Jon Evans with Myrtle Beach Rescue said it is apparently a dryer fire.

The fire was extinguished by 9:20 a.m., according to Capt. Evans.

