MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are fighting a fire at a multi-family residential building in the 2000 block of Greens Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, authorities said.

Myrtle Beach Capt. Jonathan Evans confirmed that firefighters responded to the scene shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday. He said it appears that everyone made it out of the structure safely.

No other information about the fire was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.