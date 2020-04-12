Breaking News Alert
Myrtle Beach firefighters come through with coffee, donuts for medical workers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – First responders in Myrtle Beach continue to show their support of healthcare workers.

Images courtesy of Myrtle Beach Fire Department

Myrtle Beach firefighters brought some coffee and donuts to healthcare workers at Grand Strand Medical Center to wish them a Happy Easter.

News13 showed you Saturday how Myrtle Beach police and fire encouraged workers at the hospital by clapping and flashing their lights at a shift change.

