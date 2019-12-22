Myrtle Beach firefighters help Santa visit children before Christmas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – On Sunday, Santa left his elves at the North Pole, traded in his sleigh for a fire engine, and enlisted the help of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department to give candy canes to children in the city.

“We’re just getting out with the communities, it’s good outreach with them, handing out candy canes, having Santa with us today. It’s awesome,” probationary firefighter with the MBFD, Stephen Shafer said.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department helps Santa visit kids before Christmas every year, and in turn, firefighters say the kids learn that first responders aren’t so scary.

“They see us, they see the firetrucks, especially with the little kids, sometimes they’re scared of the firefighters, especially when we wear our equipment, but it’s good to see us, hear the sirens, that way if they hear us they know to come outside,” Shafer said.

Shafer describes the looks the kids have on their faces when they see Santa as “priceless.”