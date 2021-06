MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire Saturday morning damaged a house in Myrtle Beach, according to firefighters.

The fire in the 1300 block of Dennison Avenue was brought under control. No one was inside the home, and no injuries were reported, Capt. Jonathan Evans of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said.

No other information is immediately available, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.