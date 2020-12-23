Myrtle Beach first responders receive COVID-19 vaccine starting Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Fire Department First Responders are able to start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Capt. Jonathan Evans with the department, a last-minute notice was sent out on Wednesday to those who wanted to receive the vaccine that they would be able to.

Chief Gwyer received his COVID-19 vaccination, according to a department Facebook post.

LATEST HEADLINES: