Myrtle Beach gas prices down another 1.9¢

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Gas prices in Myrtle Beach are down another 1.9¢ in the past week, according to GasBuddy.

GasBuddy’s daily survey of 197 gas stations in the Myrtle Beach area found the average price on Monday at $2.93/gallon, which is 10¢ lower than last month and $1 higher than a year ago.

The cheapest gas in the Myrtle Beach area Monday is $2.70/gallon, according to GasBuddy. The highest is $3.29/gallon. The lowest price in South Carolina is $2.57/gallon and the most expensive is $3.49/gallon.

“Nearly every state saw average gasoline prices decline last week as millions of Americans took to the road for holiday travel, with the national average now nearly 20 cents per gallon lower than in early November,” head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy Patrick De Haan said in a statement.

De Haan said despite the prices falling, it was the most expensive Christmas Day by two-tenths of a penny.

Historical gas prices for Myrtle Beach for the last 10 years on Dec. 27, according to GasBuddy:

2020: $1.93

2019: $2.31

2018: $1.92

2017: $2.12

2016: $2.04

2015: $1.72

2014: $2.16

2013: $3.07

2012: $3.02

2011: $3.04

De Haan expects the national average to continue to decline. The average price nationally is down 4.3¢ over the last week with an average of $3.25/gallon, according to GasBuddy. The average is down 14.1¢ from last month and $1 higher than a year ago.