Myrtle Beach gas prices drop 5¢ over past week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Gas prices in Myrtle Beach have dropped 5¢ over the past week, but are still higher than they were last month, according to a daily GasBuddy survey.

Prices dropped 5.2¢ per gallon for an average price of $2.56 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. Prices are still 12.3¢ higher than last month and 74.2¢ higher than last year.

The cheapest gas in Myrtle Beach Monday was $2.32 per gallon, while the most expensive was $2.85 per gallon.

The national average for a gallon of gas dropped 2.7¢ over the last week with an average price of $2.84, GasBuddy said.

“After the feverish rise in gas prices to start the year, increases have largely tapered off and we’re now seeing decreasing prices in most of the county, thanks to oil prices that have moderated for the time being,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

GasBuddy said prices could be volatile this week due to a ship that got stuck in the Suez Canal, which has caused some shipping delays.

De Haan said demand for gas remains strong and is at the highest level since the start of the pandemic.

Historical gas prices for one gallon in Myrtle Beach on March 29 over the last 10 years, according to GasBuddy:

2020: $1.81

2019: $2.41

2018: $2.44

2017: $1.97

2016: $1.83

2015: $2.11

2014: $3.32

2013: $3.40

2012: $3.69

2011: $3.43

GasBuddy conducts a daily survey of 197 gas stations in Myrtle Beach.