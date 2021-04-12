Myrtle Beach gas prices fall approximately 3¢ last week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach gas prices fell by about 3¢ per gallon the past week, according to GasBuddy.

The average price for a gallon of gas Monday in Myrtle Beach is $2.51, down 2.6¢ from the previous week, according to a GasBuddy daily survey of 197 stations in Myrtle Beach. Prices are 10¢ per gallon lower than a month ago and 85.7¢ higher than last year.

The cheapest gas in Myrtle Beach is $2.31/gallon and the most expensive is $2.81/gallon, according to GasBuddy. The lowest price in the state is $2.26/gallon and the highest is $3.25/gallon.

The national average price has dropped 2.1¢ per gallon.

Historical gas prices in Myrtle Beach for April 12 over the last 10 years: