Myrtle Beach gas prices rise nearly 5¢ over last week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach gas prices have risen nearly 5¢ over the last week, according to data released Monday by GasBuddy.

GasBuddy surveyed 197 gas stations in Myrtle Beach and found that prices average $2.93/gallon, up 9.3¢ from last month and $1.13 higher than a year ago.

The cheapest gas in Myrtle Beach Monday is $2.65/gallon, according to GasBuddy. The most expensive is $3.10/gallon.

“Gas prices have been stuck in somewhat of a limbo and remain near 2021 highs long after Hurricane Ida has dissipated,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Ida caused the loss of over 30 million barrels of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico, and with gasoline demand remaining relatively high for the season, oil inventories remain relatively tight, preventing any organized decline in gas prices for the time being.”

The national average for the price of gas has increased 1.3¢ in the last week, according to GasBuddy. That’s up 1.8¢ from a month ago and $1.01 more than last year.

De Haan said it could be a couple more weeks until inventory rises and prices decline.