Myrtle Beach gas prices up; AAA predicts most expensive Labor Day prices since 2014

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Gas prices in the region are up ahead of the Labor Day weekend.

In Myrtle Beach, AAA estimates the current average price of $2.93 per gallon of regular unleaded represents an 8-cent increase over the previous week.

Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas spokesperson, said the short shutdown of parts of the Colonial Pipeline and the increased demand as Americans drive to their weekend getaway spots are the two driving forces behind the increase.

“And it’s really just the perfect recipe, if you will, for prices to go up,” Wright said.

According to AAA, prices will be higher in and around Myrtle Beach compared to other parts of South Carolina because it is a vacation destination.

“Throughout the Carolinas, our mountains, our beaches, that’s where you’re going to see the highest prices at the pump because that’s where the people are going,” Wright said.

News13 saw prices as low as $2.72 at Costco and as high as $3.09 at a Shell off of Highway 17 Business Thursday. The national average for a gallon of gas is $3.18.

Lyne Vail said prices in Myrtle Beach could be worse.

“$3.09 is high, but if you consider the other places, I’m not going to complain about anything,” Vail said.

Dana Soucy filled up his motorcycle with premium fuel which is more expensive than regular unleaded.

“I haven’t seen it this high in… I can’t remember the last time I saw $3.80 for premium,” Soucy said.

Soucy said he had no choice but to pay the high price for gas.

“It’s through the roof,” Soucy said. “What’re you going to do? I suppose it’s better than having no gas like we did a few months ago.”

Justin Zeitler said finding cheap gas will take more planning ahead.

“I think right now it’s just paying attention and kind of being aware of your surroundings and just looking at things prior to traveling. That’s probably the best way you can do it.”

Calculate gas costs for your holiday weekend travel using this AAA calculator.

GasBuddy offers a tool to find cheaper prices in the area.