Myrtle Beach Greek Festival begins, portion of proceeds will be donated to Officer Hancher Memorial Fund

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The 29th Myrtle Beach Greek Festival began Thursday at the St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox church.

The event normally has vendors, live music and dancing, but because of the ongoing pandemic this year the festival is a drive-thru.

People can order traditional Greek meals and pastries, pay and get their food without leaving their car.

“It’s very important for us to keep the Greek Festival going,” said Penny Vlandis, a festival organizer. “We started years ago. This is our 29th year. We wanted to bring our Greek heritage and culture into Myrtle Beach. We like to keep our Greek culture going for our children and grandchildren so it’s very important to us to have it.”

The festival is also important for the church financially.

“Especially this year with COVID and the church not being in at full capacity; people aren’t comfortable coming to church,” Vlandis explained. “We wear masks, hand sanitize, the whole thing, every Sunday we sit socially distanced, but we lose a lot of income with people not coming in on a regular basis. The money from the festival helps support the church, our fellowship hall; we have a lot of expenses.”

A portion of festival proceeds also benefit various local charities. In the past the church has donated to causes like the Boys and Girls Club. This year, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the memorial fund for slain Myrtle Beach Police Officer, Jacob Hancher.

The Greek Festival will open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can also order ahead of time, by clicking here.