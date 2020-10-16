Myrtle Beach gun shop affected by nationwide gun and ammo shortage

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Nationwide, gun shops have reported seeing an increase in sales of guns and ammo, and one Myrtle Beach gun shop says they’ve been affected as well.

“What we have seen is a major increase in both, guns and ammo, they’re very hard to get in, once they’re in, they don’t stay in the store very long,” said Chuck Dunn, the general manager of Cormac Arms and Outfitters.

Dunn said once the pandemic hit in the spring, sales went up, but he said they’re not the only ones noticing a shortage in guns and ammo.

“It’s nationwide and reports we’ve gotten from ATF, gun sales are at record levels right now and with that, you need the ammo to go with the guns so we’ve seen it increase off the charts and manufacturers have had trouble keeping up,” Dunn said.

“Hunting season has a lot to do with it, certainly this time of year but we saw the increase come earlier in the year and I think with the pandemic people were worried their rights were going to be infringed upon,” Dunn said.

Dunn added, “during the pandemic, people were just buying the guns for safety and for home, confined to home and felt they needed some protection and with that would come purchasing a firearm and then the ammunition to go along with it.”

While some businesses have been impacted negatively by the pandemic, Dunn says this actually has benefited them.

“We’ve done very well throughout this, us and other gun stores who have done very very well throughout all of this,” said Dunn.

Dunn said whenever they get a shipment in, they post it to their social media and quickly they have customers come in.

“We had a small order today and it was sold out within one hour,” Dunn said.