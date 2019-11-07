Municipalities have spent $888K in legal fees over hospitality tax battle

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – Attorney fees have been adding up in Horry County’s legal battle with local municipalities over the hospitality tax.

One council member says the legal costs are getting close to $7 million, so News13 has requested documentation for exact numbers.

The City of Myrtle Beach has spent $757,983 on the legal fight so far, News13 learned on Thursday. Horry County’s legal costs, expected to be much higher, are not known at this time, but News13 has sent A Freedom of Information Act for the numbers.

Other municipalities in the county also have spent money on legal costs over the hospitality tax fee. North Myrtle Beach has spent $108,583 so far; Surfside Beach has spent $19,641 and the city of Conway has spent $1,897.

Councilman Harold Worley said at Tuesday night’s council meeting those fees are now part of the mediation going on in executive sessions. Combined, the local municipalities have spent about $888,104.

“I will not be a party to paying attorney fees to the tune of $7 million, plus or minus,” Worley said. “I am not voting for it. And I’ll tell you this, if anybody on this council votes for it you will be thrown out of office.”

The mediation began after the City of Myrtle Beach filed a lawsuit against Horry County, claiming the county had been illegally collecting “tens of millions of dollars per year” through the hospitality fee for building the proposed I-73. Governor Henry McMaster put pressure on both sides to solve the issue.

“The only argument all along has been what? Attorney fees!” Worley said. Worley walked out of the meeting and was not a part of the executive session where members discussed the mediation.

Chairman Johnny Gardner said any information regarding legal fees is just speculation at this time. He believes officials will present the written documents to council in an executive session at their next meeting on Nov. 19. Then, they will vote on the deal.

