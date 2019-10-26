Myrtle Beach Historic District now listed on National Register of Historic Places

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach’s Downtown Historic District is now included on the National Register of Historic Places.
The district was officially certified on Oct. 18., according to the South Carolina Historic Properties Record.
The entry includes a narrative that says the area is associated with the development of Myrtle Beach from a ‘small resort town with few commercial ventures to a wealthy international tourist destination.’
The district includes 18-contributing and eight non-contributing buildings. It has boundaries along 8th Avenue North, 9th Avenue North, Main Street, Broadway Street, North Oak Street and North Kings Highway, the entry says.
There are several other National Register listings in Myrtle Beach, the city’s Facebook says. Some of those include the Myrtle Beach Train Depot and the Pine Lakes International Country Club.
