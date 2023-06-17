Myrtle Beach held its annual Juneteenth celebration Saturday.

Juneteenth falls yearly on June 19th to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

News13’s Claire Purnell was at Charlie’s Place in Downtown Myrtle Beach where a portion of the festivities took place.

For generations, Black Americans have commemorated Juneteenth by celebrating the end of the darkest times in U.S. history with parades, festivals, and music.

“My sign is basically saying how the slaves were free and the celebration we had after Abe Lincoln signed the proclamation on January 1st, 1863,” 11-year- old Melvin Alford said. He is a student at Loris Middle School.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said Juneteenth is a part of history and we have to remember and respect it.

“We want to reflect on it so that future generations don’t make the same mistakes,” Bethune said. “But it’s also a big celebration for our community about hope and freedom so that’s really what this is about.”

This is the City of Myrtle Beach’s fifth Juneteenth celebration and the event kicked off with a parade along Oak Street and ended at Charlie’s Place.

The parade was led by Conway High School’s band and dancers.

Jazlyn Maine, a Conway High School student and band member, said it meant a lot to come out and dance and for people to support their band.

There was live music, Gullah Geechee storytelling, and vendors at the festival.

Deloris Austin, owner of Mama D’s catering said she loves to be out at the festival because she loves to cook and feed people.

“I love for people to eat,” she said.

Niece Lucinda Moore said Austin always has and always is ready to cook and can cook.

“That’s the thing,” Moore said. “She can cook.”

Most people said the festival was beyond food, music, and was more so about community.

Loris Middle School student, Melvin Alford, said it is important to remember history.

“We have to remember where we came from, we have to remember what our ancestors did,” he said.

If anyone missed Myrtle Beach’s Juneteenth festival, Conway will be having a Juneteenth soul food festival in Conway at 6:30 Saturday night.