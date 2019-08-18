Myrtle Beach honors longtime teacher and councilmember Craig Woods

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The city of Myrtle Beach is remembering longtime teacher and city councilmember Crain Woods with a memorial pier named in his honor.

Woods died in 2017 after serving two years in the U.S. army. He taught for nearly 40 years in Clarendon and Horry Counties.

He was elected to Myrtle Beach City Council in 1991, which is where he pushed for the development of Futrell Park.

Fast forward to 2019, and that’s exactly where you’ll find the Crain E. Woods Memorial Pier.

He is honored with a granite marker at the Futrell Park Pond.