Myrtle Beach, Horry Co. at impasse in tourism tax battle; city plans to prosecute

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The mediator in the ongoing hospitality fee battle between Myrtle Beach and the county has declared an impasse, and the city is ready to “vigorously prosecute.”

A statement released by the city on Monday said an agreement was approved by Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach, Atlantic Beach and Aynor that would have funded both I-73 and SC 22 improvements, but Horry County “is unwilling to settle.”

“Horry County Council rejected the negotiated agreement, which its own authorized representative had previously approved,” the city stated, saying officials were disappointed in the county’s “eleventh-hour rejection during a special City Council meeting on December 19.”

As a result, officials say Myrtle Beach will “vigorously prosecute its case to protect our citizens’ interests and the interests of those who were required to pay the county’s unauthorized Hospitality Fee. “

Last March, the city sued the county, claiming the county had been illegally collecting tens of millions of dollars a year through the hospitality fee.

On June 21, a judge ruled in favor of Myrtle Beach, which claimed in court documents that an agreement to give portions of hospitality taxes and fees to Horry County had expired. The judge denied an injunction which would have forced Myrtle Beach to continue giving the money to Horry County.

Days later, Horry County leaders said they intended to continue collecting the money from other municipalities in the county such as North Myrtle Beach, Conway, Surfside, Loris, Aynor, etc.

The judge later clarified his statement saying that the decision also applied for other municipalities in Horry County, not allowing them to take hospitality tax dollars from cities like Surfside Beach, Conway and North Myrtle Beach.

