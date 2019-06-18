Myrtle Beach, Horry County fire crews responding to fire near The Dunes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach and Horry County fire crews are responding to a fire near The Dunes.

First responders got the call at around 3 p.m. They arrived to find a structure 50 percent engulfed in flames, according to Lt. Christian Sliker of the Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

Lt. Jonathan Evans, with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, confirmed to News13 that the fire is at 9002 Kings Road.

Tony Casey, with Horry County Fire Rescue, said the department is assisting.

No injuries have been reported, but the fire is under investigation.

