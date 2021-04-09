Myrtle Beach International Airport expects to see increased travel in summer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Officials at Myrtle Beach International Airport said they are expecting to see an increase in summer travel as people begin to feel safe enough to fly again with decreasing virus cases and increasing vaccinations.

Myrtle Beach International Airport Spokesperson Ryan Betcher said so far this month, the airport has seen a 12% increase in reserved seats and the airport is seeing a stronger recovery rate than the national average.

“Throughout the pandemic, MYR’s recovery rate has outpaced the national recovery rate that’s been since June of 2020,” Betcher said. “What we are seeing is increased seats or scheduled seats for the future.”

As coronavirus case numbers decline, and more people get vaccinated, tourists and locals are feeling more comfortable going on vacation.

“Myrtle Beach has always been one of those seasonal markets and becoming more year round but we are used to seeing big peaks every season so we are very creative with our facilities as efficiently as possible,” Betcher said.

However, the airport is continuing to take precautions.

“We are going to continue those cleaning and sanitizing policies and procedures throughout the summer period to make sure that our facilities are as clean as possible for the increased traffic,” Betcher said.

Betcher told News13 the airport is not experiencing any hiring difficulties at this time.

