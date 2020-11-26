Myrtle Beach International Airport prepares for increased travel ahead of Thanksgiving

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s said to be one of the busiest travel days of the year and representatives with Myrtle Beach International Airport said they’re prepared for lots of travelers.

Ryan Betcher with Myrtle Beach International Airport said, “the MYR team is expecting increased demand during the Thanksgiving travel period and passengers are encouraged to arrive early for a stress free travel experience.”

Passengers traveled from all over to Myrtle Beach the day before Thanksgiving saying they came to visit family.

“With all the things going on, one of the things we know is life is short and so I didn’t want to miss an opportunity to spend some time, especially with my children,” said Kimberly Deloch who’s visiting from Philadelphia.

“We’re from Grand Rapids, Michigan and we’re here to see our family, my son and daughter in law and my three beloved grandchildren,” said Robert and Laurie Centilli.

Passengers said the flights were pretty booked but precautions like mask wearing were in place.

“Although it was crowded, like it was a pretty full flight, it wasn’t like the way I pictured it, I felt safe,” said Karen Price who’s visiting from California.

“It was very busy in New Orleans, it was busy in Charlotte also and we had a little slight delay like 20 minutes but overall it was good,” said Schwane Gary who’s visiting from New Orleans.

One passenger from New Jersey who’s visiting family said they chose to make the trip because they don’t know when they’ll be able to visit next.

“We don’t know where things are headed so we made these plans awhile ago and so we figured it would be the last time in awhile so we’re trying to get a visit in,” said Cooley Howard