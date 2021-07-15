Myrtle Beach International Airport traffic up 35% for June compared to 2019

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach International Airport saw a 35% increase in passengers in June compared to the same month in 2019, which was the previous best, according to airport officials.

The number of passengers arriving and departing through Myrtle Beach International Airport was 451,750, with 230,333 of those passengers arriving, airport officials said. This continues the trend of record-breaking passenger counts this summer.

“The level of passenger traffic we’re seeing at MYR this summer is truly incredible,” Director of Airports Scott Van Moppes said. “Summer travel began early this year with a record number of passengers traveling through MYR in May and even more in June, with total passenger counts eclipsing our best June on record.”

Airport officials would like to remind passengers flying through the airport to pack their patience as wait times at ticket counters and TSA security have increased with the increase in passengers. Passengers with departing flights between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday should arrive between two and three hours early.