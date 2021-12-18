Myrtle Beach International to get $5.1M in infrastructure funding; Florence Regional to get $1M

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach International Airport, in the midst of its busiest year ever, will be getting more than $5.1 million in infrastructure money that can be used for a variety of projects, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

More than $15 billion in grants for infrastructure improvements will be awarded to U.S. airports through legislation pushed through Congress by President Joe Biden, including $2.98 billion during the fiscal year 2022.

South Carolina airports’ share of that total is $32,070,497, according to data posted on the FFA’s website. The money can be spent on runways; taxiways; safety and sustainability projects; terminals; airport-transit connections; and road projects.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has given us a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build safer and more sustainable airports that connect individuals to jobs and communities to the world,” Transporation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “With this new funding, urban, regional and rural airports across the country now can get to work on projects that have waited for years, modernizing their infrastructure and building a better America.”

Myrtle Beach International’s share of the funding will be $5,148,568. The news comes on the heels of the Thanksgiving holiday in which the airport reported a 65% increase in departures for the holiday week. Other Grand Strand and Pee Dee airports are scheduled to receive in excess of $2.2 million. They include: