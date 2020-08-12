‘Myrtle Beach is resilient’: Construction company expands in Myrtle Beach amid pandemic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Mashburn Construction has returned to Myrtle Beach.

In 2008 the company’s Myrtle Beach office was forced to close during the Great Recession. Now they have reopened in Nance Plaza during a pandemic.

The office was redeveloped from an old jewelry store, but much of it’s character remains.

“The cracked tile floor, the window displays, the outside awning, really the outside façade is completely in tact as it was,” said director of business, Josh Kay.

Plans to redevelop the old jewelry store were made before the pandemic, but CEO, Paul Mashburn, says he felt confident in completing the move and expanding his business.

“The pandemic has certainly been challenging. It has slowed us down a little bit, but we are powering through it. The market in Myrtle Beach and on the coast is resilient,” said Mashburn.

Kay says some projects have been delayed during the pandemic, mainly because of finances.

“Projects that we were really excited about bringing to the Myrtle Beach market that have now been pushed into probably the first quarter of 2021,” said Kay.

For now the group will focus on existing projects, like their partnership with Grand Strand Brewery and their redevelopment in Nance Plaza.

“What a great opportunity to be able to be part of a project like that and it have it right next door to our office. It makes a lot of sense. The location is fantastic for a brewery and we believe it will be a great success,” said Mashburn.

The construction company is also working to add 10 apartment units above the brewery.

Kay expects the brewery to be completed by early 2021.